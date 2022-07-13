Tropics Check: Tropical Gulf moisture lingers but storm expectations fade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ample moisture and occasional heavy rain is still expected in sections of the central and eastern Gulf coastline through the weekend, but evidence of a tropical depression forming from the unsettled zone has further decreased Wednesday.

A dissipated cold front has kept an area of deep moisture situated along the northern Gulf, stretching northeast through the southern half of Georgia. A second trough of low pressure will enter the region Thursday and Friday, helping to trigger additional waves of showers and thunderstorms, fueled in part by the high amounts of existing moisture.

Accumulating rainfall of at least two inches around the state line region is the primary effect to be expected. Locally higher totals are possible through Sunday, which can cause some flooding concerns.

Severe thunderstorm chances remain limited through this time. The atmosphere is also less supportive for tropical depression or storm development, as the upper-level winds are projected to increase. Faster upper wind flow hinders the strengthening and development process for a tropical system.

The remainder of the Atlantic basin continues in a suppressed phase of disturbance formation, so no additional systems are expected to pop up through the upcoming weekend.