TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Bay of Campeche and is expected to push onto the eastern shore of Mexico on Monday as a Tropical Storm.

Wind speeds are currently 30 mph and the storm is moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

Tropical Depression Two has no threat to Florida.

It is expected to reach tropical storm strength early Sunday in which it will be named Barry.

