Tropics check: Tracking new system for several days ahead (09/02/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are no named tropical systems present in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic waters this Tuesday evening.

A few batches of moisture are scattered around the southern latitudes of the Caribbean and the tropical Atlantic Ocean. None of these pose a short-term threat to the local region.

The next likely system to develop into a tropical depression is just southwest of the Cape Verde Islands and has thousands of miles of distance to travel before becoming any risk to our side of the Atlantic basin. Long-range projections have this disturbance taking form through the week, becoming a depression and continuing a strengthening mode as it moves west-northwest toward the Leeward Islands.

No forecast indicators currently have this disturbance entering the Gulf of America/Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, there are no dangers to the Big Bend expected within the next week.

Gabrielle is the next name to be used.

