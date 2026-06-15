Tropics Check: Things we're watching from west Gulf system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Vast moisture stretching from northern Mexico through the upper Texas coastline is connected to a weak low-pressure system near the Rio Grande valley. This feature is garnering attention because of its former status as a Pacific tropical storm, and its existing opportunity to re-generate into a tropical depression in the far western Gulf waters.

What bearing does the disturbance have on our local weather here in the Big Bend? Ultimately, not much.

Nonetheless, we are monitoring how much influence its moisture source will have on heavy rain and thunderstorm opportunities here for later in the week.

Regardless of what form the disturbance takes, even if it doesn't become a tropical depression off the Texas or Louisiana coast, it will bring inches of rain into western Gulf states through midweek, causing higher concerns for local river and flash flooding.

What's left of the disturbance will combine with a lingering stationary front in the interior of the Deep South, enhancing rain coverage in areas like Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia beyond midweek.

Locally speaking, we are forecast to be on the southern fringe of the frontal zone as the disturbance rides along the front to our north. We will encounter some of its moisture in the form of occasional showers, rain, and some thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. They are anticipated to be scattered but can contribute to locally higher rainfall totals.

We are also monitoring the chance for isolated strong thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, though those chances at this point are limited. Occasional rain activity will continue into Friday and portions of the weekend, though the effects from the disturbance will be lessened by that time frame.

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