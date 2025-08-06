Tropics check: Systems stay far from land (08/06/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are still looking fine when it comes to avoiding local effects from any of the present disturbances and systems that are now in the Atlantic Ocean:



Low pressure system forming well off the southeast US Atlantic coast will meander there for a while and then move mainly to the northeast through the end of this week, generally parallelling the Carolina coastline while staying offshore.

A wave of moisture in the open tropical Atlantic waters is expected to take a long-range path to the west-northwest for several days. While exact expectations are highly imprecise and inexact, current signals indicate this system remaining over the ocean in the extended part of the outlook.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.