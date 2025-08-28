Tropics check: No threats over holiday weekend (08/28/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — No tropical hazards are foreseen for the Big Bend region within the next week and beyond, including this Labor Day holiday weekend, when attention can be put on more important things other than tracking tropical systems!

There are various waves of moisture scattered in the southern edge of the tropical Atlantic basin, but none have any legitimate chance to develop into anything concerning.

A distant tropical wave is set to emerge from western Africa into the Cape Verde region of the eastern North Atlantic. It is pegged with a low chance to form into a tropical depression over the next seven days. Long-range guidance brings the system on a west-northwest path, taking more than seven days to creep toward the Lesser Antilles. Signals do suggest some organization of the system over that stretch of time. It would be the second week of September before there's any clear indication of actual intensity and track. No current indicators show an intrusion of this particular system into the Gulf region.

Other disturbances are projected to follow through mid-September within this section of the Atlantic basin, right on time for the usual historical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. However, development frequency does not guarantee a tropical storm or hurricane affecting our area that far in advance.

The next names to be used for tropical storms are Gabrielle, Humberto, and Imelda.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.