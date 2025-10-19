Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TROPICS CHECK: Invest 98L in the Atlantic

Invest 98L development chances
Invest 98L development chances
Spaghetti models (10/18/2025)
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropical wave in the central Atlantic has now been designated as Invest 98L. There is currently a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and 40% chance of development over the next 7 days. Development has not yet occurred, but is expected to do so once the system enters the Caribbean.

From there, many outcomes are possible and will not be known until the system has moved into the Caribbean and formed. The next name would be Melissa.

Long range models are not 100% in agreeance at this time, but we will continue to keep you updated both online and on-air!

