Tropics Check - Imelda Pushes To Sea (9-30-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — IMELDA – As of 8:00 A.M. this morning, Imelda has become a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 75 mph. Heavy rains from this storm continue to stretch across North and South Carolina. We are also seeing effects across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Mostly cloudy skies remain from yesterday, as a stationary front extends the reach of Imelda’s moisture. This same front is preventing Imelda from making direct landfall. We expect the hurricane to begin moving eastward, away from the United States and out to sea. At that point, the clouds here at home will lift, and the moisture will dissipate.

HUMBERTO – Early this morning, Humberto was downgraded from a major Category 3 hurricane to a Category 2. Wind shear has caused it to lose its defined center and continues to break down its structure. Over the next few days, Humberto will likely weaken further and become an extra-tropical cyclone near Bermuda. There are no expected impacts to the United States from this storm.

