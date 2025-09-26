Tropics Check: Hurricane Humberto and Invest 94L

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are continuing to closely monitor both Hurricane Humberto and Invest 94L.

Hurricane Humberto is continuing to go through rapid intensification as of the afternoon Friday.

Currently a category 1 storm, Humberto is expected to continue to track northwest before eventually turning to the north and northeast Tuesday into Wednesday. Strengthening is also expected to continue, becoming a category 4 storm by Saturday night.

Humberto poses no threat the the U.S. at this time.

Invest 94L is trying to get better organized, but there are no new major updates as of right now. The system still has a 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a the next 7 days.

Situated just north of eastern Cuba, the system will continue to move in a northerly direction and strengthen as it does so.

With many variables influencing the track of 94L, the exact track is uncertain at this time.

The cold front moving through the Big Bend and south Georgia Friday is expected to stall just to our east. This could potentially pull 94L towards the east coast with a landfall near the Carolina's, which is what a majority of the spaghetti models are hinting at.

However, if the timing is right and Humberto comes close enough to 94L, Humberto could pull 94L out to sea, avoiding any direct landfall.

At this time, it is way too early to know the exact track and strength of 94L, but it will not be having any direct impacts to our local area.

We will keep you updated as they occur both on air and online.

