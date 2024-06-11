Tropics check: Florida tropical moisture plume (06/11/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The stream of deep moisture flowing north from the Caribbean through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico is causing widespread rain over the southern two-thirds of the Florida peninsula. A weak swirl of low pressure is propelling the moisture north and east, contributing to a higher chance of flooding around and south of Interstate 4.

The low-pressure center is too close to land for a realistic chance to strengthen into a tropical depression. The system, though, is forecast to cross the peninsula and emerge into the western Atlantic Ocean. Slight chances for further development exist late this week, though the system will encounter a considerable amount of upper-level wind speeds which can inhibit formation.

There are no other zones of development concerns around the Atlantic basin. Early next week, the Caribbean moisture source is shown to remain intact and create a surge of moisture that's aimed toward the central and western Gulf regions.