TROPICS CHECK: First invest of season observed in Gulf of Mexico

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As of Tuesday morning, Invest 90-L has been identified by the National Hurricane Center.

Invest 90-L is a large, disorganized area of storms impacting South and Central Florida with heavy rain.

The system will move over the Florida peninsula over the next few days and return to the open waters of the Atlantic.

During this time, a very low (10%) chance of formation into an organized tropical system is forecast.

Over the next 7-days, it is only 20% likely to become an organized tropical system.

Impacts to us in the Big Bend and South Georgia will be minimal, especially compared to the heavy rain received by neighbors to our south.

As of Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, 24-hour observed rainfall amounts:

ABC 27 Tuesday to Wednesday morning rain totals across South Florida



Isolated to scattered storms will be in the forecast for South Georgia and the Big Bend Wednesday and Thursday, but drier and MUCH hotter air arrive for the weekend.