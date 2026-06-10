Tropics Check: Broad low pressure entering Bay of Campeche

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Hurricane Center has tagged an area in the Bay of Campeche for possible development.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to be situated over the Bay of Campeche with weak development possible later in the week. However, chances are very low.

Next 48 hours: 0% chance of development

Next 7 days: 10% chance of development

This system is not expected to have any impacts to the Big Bend or south Georgia. If development happens, long range models show movement into eastern Mexico.

Conditions are not very favorable for strong development.

This is the first monitored area of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season which started on June 1. The first named storm will be Arthur.

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