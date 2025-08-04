Tropics check: Atlantic systems are of low concern (08/04/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As disturbances and areas of interest tend to increase in August through October, First to Know Weather will outline various waves and systems in the tropical Atlantic basin waters (the Atlantic, the Gulf, the Caribbean) to get an idea of future activity and any effects they may have on our weather pattern in the Big Bend.

There aren't any immediate concerns for our region this week. Two systems, though, are being monitored:



A ragged low-pressure formation is projected later this week along a currently stalled frontal zone over southern Georgia, which extends over the Gulf Stream of the western Atlantic Ocean. Forecast indicators show the poorly developed low moving mainly to the north through the end of this week, generally toward the coast of the Carolinas.

A wave of moisture emerging from the western coast of Africa is expected to take a long-range path to the west-northwest over the open Atlantic waters. The expectations for its development and movement beyond the next seven days are highly imprecise and inexact. However, we have the advantage of ample time to monitor weather patterns and forecast data to better analyze its potential for effects to any land mass.

