Tropics are active even after rounding peak hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are just over peak hurricane season, but the tropics are still very active.

While all eyes were on Helene the last few days, two more named storms were strengthening in the Atlantic.

Twelve has also been designated by the National Hurricane Center just off the western coastline of Africa.

None of these three storms are expected to impact us over the next several days. Both Isaac and Joyce remain out in the Atlantic.

If Twelve does strengthen to 'naming' strength, it would be named Kirk.

A system is under surveillance in the Caribbean that has a 50% of formation over the next 7-days. If this system becomes organized, it does have the possibility of entering the Gulf. After that, it is too soon to tell. We will keep a very close eye on this for you.

As we look ahead to our cleanup forecast this week, we have more sunshine, some humidity, and a few spot showers along the southeast coastline Monday through Wednesday.

Late-week brings widespread showers and a few storms.

Highs this week top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.