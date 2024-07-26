Tropics active again after a nearly 2-week null

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The last two weeks, plumes of Saharan dust has kept tropical activity at bay.

Now, storms are brewing again in the Atlantic and the National Hurricane Center has their eye on a system out in the Atlantic.

This system is 0% likely to form in the next 48 hours and 20% likely over the next 7-days.

These is not a system to overly watch right now, but it is just a sign that the tropics are waking back up after a long slumber.

Weekend storms here will keep our outdoor activities at bay.

Afternoon and evening storms will be scattered, but the most widespread impact from storms will be the soaking rain.

With a lots of moisture in our atmosphere, storms can pull a lot of water, and that is where our heavy rain can come into play.

Slow moving storms would mean some areas of extra water pooling on roadways and in low lying areas.

Make sure to keep dry and safe this weekend!