Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Tropical system in SW Gulf expected to become tropical storm

tropics check PTC 4
abc 27 First to Know Weather
tropics check PTC 4
tropics check PTC 4
Gulf disturbance development chance (2pm 08/19/2022)
Posted at 5:04 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 17:04:50-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The persistent wave of moisture that is in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is now a Potential Tropical Cyclone, with expectations for it to become the next named storm this weekend.

The system has highest winds of 35 mph and is moving northwest at 14 mph. Its center is about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande River.

The main effects of the system will be high rainfall totals, creating flooding and the higher risk for mudslides in northeastern Mexico. Rain totals in southern Texas can also trigger flash flooding this weekend.

This system will not have direct impacts in the Florida Big Bend region.

If it becomes Tropical Storm Danielle, it would be the first named storm in the Atlantic basin since the first week of July.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.