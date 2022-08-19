Tropical system in SW Gulf expected to become tropical storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The persistent wave of moisture that is in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is now a Potential Tropical Cyclone, with expectations for it to become the next named storm this weekend.

The system has highest winds of 35 mph and is moving northwest at 14 mph. Its center is about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande River.

The main effects of the system will be high rainfall totals, creating flooding and the higher risk for mudslides in northeastern Mexico. Rain totals in southern Texas can also trigger flash flooding this weekend.

This system will not have direct impacts in the Florida Big Bend region.

If it becomes Tropical Storm Danielle, it would be the first named storm in the Atlantic basin since the first week of July.