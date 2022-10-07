Watch Now
Tropical Storm Julia moves west toward Central America this weekend

Julia forecast track (11am 10/07/2022)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Julia developed into a tropical storm Friday as it straddled the northern shores of South America.

Julia is located north-northeast of Barranquilla, Colombia, and is moving west at 18 mph.

Peak wind speeds are at 40 mph, the minimum level for a tropical storm.

As Julia goes over an open patch of southern Caribbean waters, it will gain strength Saturday and Sunday. Its steady westerly movement will bring a category 1 hurricane into the coast of Nicaragua by Sunday, based on the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center.

While Julia's upper-level cloudiness may spread across the Gulf of Mexico early next week, none if its storm impacts will be experienced anywhere along the Gulf coastline in the United States.

