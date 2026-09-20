Tropical Storm Fay forms in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — As of early Sunday, Tropical Storm Fay formed in the northeastern Atlantic. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is continuing to strengthen.

Either late Sunday or early Monday, the National Hurricane Center does have it becoming the first hurricane of the season becoming a category one storm with winds of 75 mph.

As of now, that is the strongest it is projected to get and then weaken from there, eventually fizzling out by Thursday or Friday of this week.

As it slowly tracks northeast, it is expected to make a sharp turn towards the southwest. However, this will pose no threat to the Big Bend or south Georgia as it's track keeps it over open waters for its entire lifespan.

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