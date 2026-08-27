Tropical Storm Dolly Forms In The Atlantic (8-27-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Dolly formed this morning as of 11 A.M. This started as thunderstorms coming off of Africa. Actual development with this storm has been touch and go. It has now become organized enough, and strong enough sustained winds to be designated a tropical storm.

This storm will likely not gain much strength as it moves westward toward the Caribbean. This area has a drier atmosphere and high wind shear, which are both hurricane killers. The shear will compromise the organization, and structure, while the drier air will take away the moisture needed for further development. That being said it probably wont become remnants until this weekend.

We will continue to monitor this tropical storm, so stick with us for updates.

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