Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms in the Atlantic (8-12-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Cristobal formed this morning as of 11 A.M. This started as a disturbance coming off of the eastern coast of the United States. It quickly became defined overnight last night, and strengthen through this morning. It has maintained tropical storm force winds, and therefore was given the designation at 11 A.M.

This storm will likely be short lived as it moves quickly northeastward into cooler waters, and conditions become unfavorable for further development.

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We are also keeping an eye on two other areas in the tropics. One area has become very defined and will likely become our next named storm sometime this evening or tomorrow morning. This disturbance is projected to move into the Caribbean around Monday.

The other disturbance has only recently come off of Africa, but it will enter good conditions for tropical development.

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