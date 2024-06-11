TROPICAL MOISTURE PLUME: brings heavy rain for parts of the Florida peninsula this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You've probably heard about the tropical moisture heading toward Florida from friends, social media, or on TV.

'Tropical' and 'moisture' are two words that will get Floridian's attention this time of the year.

A very deep, rich plume of moisture will fill in across the peninsula this week, but it's not from the formation of a tropical storm.

This tropical plume originates in the Caribbean, funneling moisture over an area of the peninsula this week.

ABC 27 Deep, tropical moisture plume heads for parts of Florida this week



Rain will fall over a section of Central and South Florida for several days. This is also known as 'training'. Think of Central and South Florida as a track for this moisture plume. Rain falls along the track steadily over several days.

A boundary to the north keeps moisture from traveling too far above Central Florida.

Moisture will be wrapping around a high in the Atlantic and rain is held, just at, or slightly south of the Big Bend by a stationary front.

ABC 27 Boundary acts as barrier keeping moisture held to the central and southern peninsula



Deep moisture means excess moisture in the atmosphere. A lot of rain can fall over the next few days from Tampa to the Keys.

Here are some of the expected totals.

ABC 27 Expected totals over next 4-5 days



Flooding concerns will increase across these areas as moisture falls at a steady to fast rate\.

Even though this area remains in a drought, the ground will have no where for the rain to go once the ground gets saturated.

Extra water will flow into creeks, streams, rivers, and low lying areas increasing flooding concerns.