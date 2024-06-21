Tropical moisture means a soggy weekend for some across our neighborhoods

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On and off rain is possible this weekend with more scattered showers arriving from a broad area of low pressure in the Atlantic.

An Airforce Reserve plane is expected to further investigate this low later Friday morning. This will determine the pressure, speed, and intensity of the low. This low will probably not be named, but it is still going to feed us moisture.

Impacts will be limited to a soggy weekend for us with an occasional breeze from this system.

This area of low pressure is called Invest 92-L with a 50% likelihood of becoming an organized tropical system over the next 48 hours.

As this system approaches, we can expect some rough surf along the Atlantic coastline.

Otherwise, it will still be HOT! Whether you are under a rain shower or not, highs still climb to the low to mid 90s this weekend with humid/ 'sticky' conditions.

Keep hydrated and stay dry this weekend.