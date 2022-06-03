Tropical low straddles Yucatan Channel; Fla. peninsula targeted for heavy rain

Tropics check: Potential Tropical Cyclone One forecast (06/02/2022)

The Atlantic hurricane season's first tropical disturbance is expected to become a depression or a tropical storm late this week.

The system — the remnants of the former Pacific Hurricane Agatha — is moving north at 6 mph late Thursday night, with peak wind speeds of 35 mph.

The ragged storm system will turn to the northeast Friday morning, heading toward the southwest Florida coast, likely as a tropical storm named Alex.

The cloud field associated with the system is broad, and the chance for soaking rain in the southern half of the Florida peninsula is high. About four to eight inches of rain can accumulate through Sunday morning south of Interstate 4.

Minor storm surge is possible in the southwest Florida coastal zones. A low-end severe-weather risk is present Friday and Saturday in south and southeastern Florida.

Side effects for the Big Bend and Florida/Georgia line area include a general east-northeast wind flow. Wind speeds won't be particularly gusty. Scattered showers and storms that form from daytime heating will move west-southwest, but these won't be directly spawned by the tropical system.