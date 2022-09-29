Tropical Depression Eleven will stay over the Atlantic, no landfall risks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At the tail end of a busy last couple of weeks of tropical system development in the Atlantic basin, the latest tropical depression formed west of the Cape Verde (Cabo Verde) region Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Eleven is centered more than 700 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic, and is moving northwest at 10 mph.

Its highest winds are at 35 mph, based on data from the latest National Hurricane Center advisory.

A steady move to the northwest is anticipated in the next few days with limited chances for any intensification as it moves into a zone of very strong wind shear, causing it to weaken by this weekend.

This storm has no risk of impacting the Big Bend and southern Georgia regions.