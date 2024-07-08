Tropical activity stays quiet as heat and humidty take hold at home

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday Morning to you!

As Beryl makes landfall and brings widespread impacts to Texas, we can thank Saharan dust for a lack of potential tropical activity this week.

Saharan air is dry air from the Saharan desert that hinders significant tropical activity.

Monday brings another round of hot, humid afternoons with scattered afternoon and evening storms around.

Highs climb to the mid 90s most of the work week.

With high humidity, storm activity will be triggered through afternoon hours when it is hottest.

Storm location will vary day by day, but you can expect some storms to bring pockets of heavy rain and gusty wind at times.

Heat and humidity also combine to make our mid-90s feel more like the 110s. Heat Advisories are once again in play Monday morning and early evening.