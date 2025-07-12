Triple digit heat index through the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some scattered showers are possible through sunset before clearing overnight.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s, but it will be feeling warm throughout the night too.

Sunday is going to be a hot one! Partly cloudy skies to start the day, but the sun is going to be shining, keeping the highs in the upper 90s.

Feel like temperatures will be well into triple digits, so make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks indoors!

This heat will continue through the beginning parts of next week with the only relief being a few scattered storms.

Tracking the Tropics: As of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center has marked a possible area of tropical development over the eastern Gulf.

This is in anticipation of a low moving westward across the Florida peninsula and into the eastern Gulf mid to late next week, where it could possible strengthen into a tropical system.

It currently has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Models have been hinting at this for a few days now, but it is nothing to jump at just yet.

We will continue to keep an eye on this system and will keep you updated both on air and online.

