Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Tornado Watch issued for western counties, including Leon

watcg.png
WTXL
watcg.png
Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 14:26:03-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tornado watch is in effect Wednesday afternoon until 9:00 p.m.

The watch zone covers all tri-state counties (around Lake Seminole), plus western Big Bend counties.

Tallahassee metro counties of Leon and Wakulla are included in the watch.

A batch of strong and severe storms in the westernmost Florida Panhandle are moving east this afternoon and are being tracked for the chance of severe-weather hazards within the tornado watch zone. Storms will contain periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning. Several storms will have strong wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes are possible.

Tornado warnings are possible, meaning storms that can create tornadoes had been detected by radar or seen by spotters or law enforcement.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.