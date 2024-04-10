Tornado Watch issued for western counties, including Leon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tornado watch is in effect Wednesday afternoon until 9:00 p.m.

The watch zone covers all tri-state counties (around Lake Seminole), plus western Big Bend counties.

Tallahassee metro counties of Leon and Wakulla are included in the watch.

A batch of strong and severe storms in the westernmost Florida Panhandle are moving east this afternoon and are being tracked for the chance of severe-weather hazards within the tornado watch zone. Storms will contain periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning. Several storms will have strong wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes are possible.

Tornado warnings are possible, meaning storms that can create tornadoes had been detected by radar or seen by spotters or law enforcement.