Tornado Watch issued for some Soutwest Georgia counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A TORNADO WATCH has been issued this Thursday afternoon for a few counties in southwestern Georgia.
This includes the following counties: Miller, Seminole, and Baker.
The watch will expire at 11:00 p.m.
A complex of rain in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle contains occasionally stronger thunderstorms that have the potential to produce spin-up tornadoes within the Wiregrass region later today and this evening.
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