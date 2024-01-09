Tornado Watch issued for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of our area for Tuesday until 2 PM.

A line of storms capable of producing strong wind, severe storms, and tornadoes will move through Tuesday morning from west to east through Tuesday afternoon.

During this time the line is capable of producing storms with tornadoes, a few of which could be stronger.

Please have multiple ways to get alerts for warnings as the line of storms moves through.

Power outages are also possible, so make sure all electronic devices are charged.