Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Tornado Watch issued for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday

Tornado Watch issued until 2PM Tuesday
Tornado Watch issued until 2PM Tuesday<br/>
Tornado Watch issued until 2PM Tuesday<br/>
Tornado Watch issued until 2PM Tuesday
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 07:33:47-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of our area for Tuesday until 2 PM.

A line of storms capable of producing strong wind, severe storms, and tornadoes will move through Tuesday morning from west to east through Tuesday afternoon.

During this time the line is capable of producing storms with tornadoes, a few of which could be stronger.

Please have multiple ways to get alerts for warnings as the line of storms moves through.

Power outages are also possible, so make sure all electronic devices are charged.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.