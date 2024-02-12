Tornado Watch issued for parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of our area until 3 PM Monday.

A line of storms and active weather approaches the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday.

During this time, storms capable of producing tornadoes exists for our area of storms move west to east.

As this line moves through, damaging wind and tornadoes will be the biggest threat to our area.

We cannot rule out an isolated risk of flooding with storms that move slower and produce heavy rain over a short amount of time.

We will keep you updated on air and online through this storm system. We will be live on air for any tornado warnings issued and keep you updated on our social media pages as well.

