Tornado Watch issued for most south Ga. counties until 11 p.m.

What You Need to Know about Tonight's storms (05/17/2024)
Posted at 4:02 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 16:45:40-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of our southern Georgia counties until 11:00 p.m.

A developing line of stronger thunderstorms is setting up in southern Alabama. Several of these storms will move toward the east and northeast into interior southern Georgia by early evening. The activity is in a setup that favors the development of strong wind gusts, occasional hail, and a few instances of rotation that can lead to tornadoes.

Heavy rain can also trigger localized and flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect locally for Seminole, Miller, Baker, and Mitchell counties through Saturday afternoon.

Please have multiple ways to get alerts for warnings as the line of storms moves through.

Power outages are also possible, so make sure all electronic devices are charged.

