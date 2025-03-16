Tornado Watch in effect until 10 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for most counties within the Florida Big Bend and southern Georgia until 10:00 a.m.

A broken line of developing thunderstorms in and offshore of the Florida Panhandle will generally move east through the next several hours. These areas of rain and storms will interact with overall breezy and gusty conditions to build the strength of the storms to levels where they can cause enhanced, damaging wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes within the local area.

Please have multiple ways to get alerts for warnings as the line of storms moves through.

Power outages are also possible, so make sure all electronic devices are charged.

