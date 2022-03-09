Tornado Watch in effect until 1:00 pm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — NWS has issued a Tornado Watch until 1:00 pm for the Big Bend and southern Georgia. Storms moving in will be capable of producing tornadoes. The following counties in our coverage area are under Tornado Watch:
Florida:
Jackson
Gadsden
Leon
Liberty
Franklin
Wakulla
Jefferson
Madison
Hamilton
Georgia:
Seminole
Miller
Decatur
Grady
Baker
Mitchell
Colquitt
Thomas
Brooka
Cook
Lowndes
Echols
Lanier
Clinch
Berrien
Tift
As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.