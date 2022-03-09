Tornado Watch in effect until 1:00 pm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — NWS has issued a Tornado Watch until 1:00 pm for the Big Bend and southern Georgia. Storms moving in will be capable of producing tornadoes. The following counties in our coverage area are under Tornado Watch:

Florida:

Jackson

Gadsden

Leon

Liberty

Franklin

Wakulla

Jefferson

Madison

Hamilton

Georgia:

Seminole

Miller

Decatur

Grady

Baker

Mitchell

Colquitt

Thomas

Brooka

Cook

Lowndes

Echols

Lanier

Clinch

Berrien

Tift

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.