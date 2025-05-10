Tornado Watch in effect for western Big Bend and South Georgia neighborhoods Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of our area for Saturday until 6 PM for Baker, Mitchell, Miller, Seminole, and Decatur counties in South Georgia and Gadsden and Liberty counties in the Big Bend

Storms will develop during early afternoon and evening hours.

Some stronger storms could be capable of producing tornadoes.

Please have multiple ways to get alerts for warnings as the line of storms moves through.

Power outages are also possible, so make sure all electronic devices are charged.

We will keep you up-to-date on-air and online with the latest as storms move through.

