Tornado Watch for most local counties until 3 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch is in place for several local counties within the western Florida Big Bend and southwestern Georgia this Sunday morning.

The watch expires at 3 p.m.

A line of thunderstorms will move east from the Panhandle and southern Alabama into the western Big Bend and sections of southwestern Georgia. It will be generally breezy before the storm and rain line arrives. A Wind advisory is in effect for most local counties for non-storm gusts up to 40 mph. These gusty trends will contribute to thunderstorms being capable of causing stronger gusts upwards of 60 mph with severe thunderstorms, and create a couple of brief tornadoes within the line. The thunderstorm line is expected to affect most local counties from west to east this morning and afternoon.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

