First to Know Weather Day; tracking severe weather across the Big Bend and south Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are tracking severe storms moving across the area throughout the day. Below are the current and expired warnings issued across the Big Bend and south Georgia.
7:35 a.m.
A tornado warning is in effect for Sanborn, Ashmore, Sopchoppy, Medart, and Mount Pleasant moving northeast at 30 mph. The warning is in effect until 8:15 a.m..
This is a time to get into your safe place!
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