Thursday Storm Update: possible severe storms during afternoon hours

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — There is a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather on Thursday. This means an isolated severe storm is possible.

Threats: Strong gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail. The threat of tornadoes is very low, but it cannot be ruled out as of now.

Timing: While heavy showers can start as early as 3:00 a.m. Thursday, the severe threat won't start until around 12:00 p.m., ending around 5:00 p.m.

Abc 27

Abc 27

Abc 27

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