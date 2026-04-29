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Thursday Storm Update: possible severe storms during afternoon hours

There is a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday.
Storm Threats
Abc 27
Abc 27
Storm Threats
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — There is a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather on Thursday. This means an isolated severe storm is possible.

Threats: Strong gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail. The threat of tornadoes is very low, but it cannot be ruled out as of now.

Timing: While heavy showers can start as early as 3:00 a.m. Thursday, the severe threat won't start until around 12:00 p.m., ending around 5:00 p.m.

1 PM Storms
Storms 3 PM
Storms 5 P.M.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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