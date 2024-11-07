TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another batch of evening heavy rain over a soggy Lowndes County landscape is prompting another round of flash flooding concerns.

A Flash Flood Warning is in place for central and southern Lowndes County until 11:00 tonight. This includes the city of Valdosta.

A zone of heavy rain is concentrated over the central and southern sections of the county and is slow to move. Estimated rain totals of nearly 2" have already occurred since 6:00 p.m. Thursday along sections of Georgia Highway 94 between Valdosta and the Lowndes/Echols county line.

An additional 1-2" can accumulate before the zone of downpours subsides over the next couple of hours.