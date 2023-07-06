Thursday Morning First To Know Forecast (07/06/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're waking up to a typical July pattern this morning as warm and humid conditions dominate the region. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s around sunrise today will quickly make their way into the 80s later this morning. A high pressure system to our southwest is helping to feed in moisture to our west, helping to increase our afternoon storm chances. Isolated storms will begin popping up across the region around noon today, with storms becoming more scattered in the Big Bend later this afternoon. Temperatures will make it into the low-to-mid 90s today, with the warmer spots expected to be in our Southern Georgia counties with less rain coverage. Storms that do form today will begin to fizzle out around the sunset hours.

Storms return to the forecast tomorrow afternoon, although a little more widespread, with highs for the rest of the week getting into the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.