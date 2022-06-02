Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (06/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures in the lower 70's. We've got another hot, humid day on tap with only a 10% rain chance for a stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Most of us should remain dry as high temperatures top out around the mid 90's with winds coming out of the southwest after high pressure moves toward the Atlantic coast.

A weak cold front will slide into the southeast on Friday which could trigger a few stronger storms Friday, especially in interior South Georgia. A marginal risk has been issued from the SPC. Areas in the Big Bend will continue to top out around the mid 90's through the weekend with a daily round of pop-up convective showers and thunderstorms.

We're likely looking at a Tropical Depression forming in the SE Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. This disturbance could be the first Atlantic named storm of the year, but regardless of development it will be a good rainmaker for south Florida this weekend

There are no local tropical concerns, but we'll continue to watch the progression of this storm. The first name on the Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Alex.

