Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (05/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a rainy start to the day with more showers and storms on tap for Thursday and Friday morning. Localized flooding is possible for areas further southwest of Tallahassee along the lower Apalachicola River where areas have seen 4-7"+ of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Some locally strong to severe storms are possible as well. Be sure to pack the umbrella as rain continues on and off all day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80's. A cold front will swing to the east through Thursday evening and night, enhancing rain and thunderstorm chances again for the western parts of the region. Scattered storms will be moving east Friday morning across the Suwannee region. There will be a clearing trend for Memorial Day Weekend with a little less humidity.

