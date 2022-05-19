Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (05/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a mild start outside with temperatures around 70° with some patches of fog outside. We've got another toasty day on tap as high temperatures climb into the mid 90's this afternoon with a heat index climbing near 100° this afternoon. Stay cool! Winds are from the southwest with partly cloudy skies. The forecast becomes more unsettled tomorrow and into the weekend with scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast by Friday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies returning this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature on and off showers and storms with highs in the 80's and periods of cloudy skies. Most areas should receive around 1-3" of rainfall beginning tomorrow through the weekend.

