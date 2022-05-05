Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (05/05/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's another mild start outside this morning with temperatures in the 60's and some patchy fog on the roads. Some Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for our western tri-state counties until mid-morning. After hitting 90° in Tallahassee yesterday for the first time in more than 6 months, we're likely going to climb back into the low to mid 90's this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will reach the tri-state area later Friday generating more clouds, scattered showers, and a few stronger thunderstorms that can linger around the stateline area through the evening and night. Leftover showers will push to the south and southeast by Saturday afternoon.

