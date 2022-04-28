Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (04/28/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a pleasant start outside with temperatures in the upper 50's and 60's with relatively low humidity and mostly clear skies. High temperatures today will climb into the mid 80's with some afternoon cumulus clouds and winds from the east. Rain chances are near 0% today, aside from a stray shower to our west toward the Apalachicola River and Emerald Coast. A few stray showers will be possible on Friday as we stay warm in the mid 80's as humidity climbs. By this weekend, it will be more humid with a chance for scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will keep climbing closer and closer to 90° early next week as mornings stay warm and muggy.

