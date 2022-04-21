Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (04/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a comfortable start to the morning with a seasonable feel and temperatures in the 50's outside. Skies are partly cloudy with light winds. Highs this afternoon will climb into the low to mid 80's with a light easterly breeze with low humidity. No rain is forecast through this weekend, but there will be a steady warming trend that will put highs over the weekend at their warmest levels of the year thus far. Widespread mid and upper 80s are projected, with some southwestern Georgia locales topping 90°. A few showers or a storm can happen by next Tuesday with a modest cold front, as mornings low hover in the upper 50's and lower 60's.

