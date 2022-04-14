Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (04/14/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a warm, humid start outside as showers and storms move in from the west this morning. Clouds have filled into the sky overnight and we're going to see mostly cloudy to overcast skies today and through much of Easter weekend. Showers and storms will fill into the tri-state area through the sunrise hours and weaken as they fill into the area. A couple of cases of stronger wind gusts and some lightning are possible, although most of the activity will remain sub-severe. The clouds and storms will become weaker and more widely scattered in the remainder of the region through the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs Thursday range from the upper 70s west and coast to mid 80s east. Good Friday will feature a decrease in rain coverage, mainly focusing on southern sections, with warm temps and partial sunshine inland. The Easter weekend will have a scattering of occasional rain and thunderstorms. A front late Monday will bring a drier air mass and a temporary stop in the scattered rain activity.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.