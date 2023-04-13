Watch Now
Thursday morning First To Know forecast (04/13/2023)

Posted at 4:14 AM, Apr 13, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've seen passing showers this morning, and there will be a few more over the course of the day. South winds will be steady, and as patchy thunderstorms develop, the storms can contain stronger wind gusts of their own as they roll in from the bay and coastline. A limited severe-weather risk exists today from Interstate 10 north into interior southern Georgia for those storms that can cause localized wind damage potential, with an isolated waterspout or tornado possible. Forecast highs will be in the 70s to near 80° with considerable cloud cover. Tonight, a few leftover showers remain with lows in the 60s. Any remaining scattered rain will taper off through Friday. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm, with the next front arriving Sunday with renewed rain and isolated thunder chances.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

