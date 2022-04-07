Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (04/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! A cold front is passing through the area this morning bringing one last round of showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Severe potential is over for the area after Wednesday night's strong to severe storms and tornado threat. We'll be drying out from west to east this morning with skies clearing this afternoon. It'll be pleasant once we clear out as temperatures climb into the mid 70's with drier air pushing into the area. Beginning this afternoon, we've got low-stress weather on the way through the weekend as high temperatures top out around the 60's and 70's with sunny skies and breezy winds. Mornings will be chilly as we fall into the 40's, with some upper 30's possible around sunrise this weekend. A warming trend kicks in next week with highs climbing back into the 80's and no chance for rain til the second half of next work week.

