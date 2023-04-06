Thursday morning First To Know forecast (04/06/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The lingering effects of nearby upper high pressure continue to influence our above-average temperature pattern today. Light wind and areas of clear sky this morning will promote patchy fog around sunrise, which will be more widespread near the Apalachicola River. Sufficient sunshine will bump up readings quickly into the 80s by early afternoon, on their way to highs in the low 80s coast to upper 80s inland. A few spots will hit 90° again in the I-75 region. A few isolated spots of late-day showers are possible along I-75 and in the tri-state. Tonight will feature scattered clouds and lows in the 60s with a little fog again possible. We'll transition into a rainier pattern Friday with showers and isolated storms in the interior of southern Georgia, spreading area-wide over the weekend. Active storms are not expected, but it will be cooler and dreary in many cases on Easter Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist