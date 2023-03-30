Thursday morning First To Know forecast (03/30/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure and dry air will produce a rather ideal day Thursday, filled with sunshine and rising temperatures upon sunrise. The morning readings start off in the 40s for many inland areas and 50s near the coast, increasing into the 70s by midday. There will be times of full sunlight with a few patchy clouds developing in eastern areas by mid-afternoon. Forecast highs will top out in the upper 70s to around 80°, very close to seasonal averages. Tonight won't be a cool, but still managing to fall into the 50s for lows with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Moisture and mugginess increase for the weekend with a nearby front triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms, along with isolated stronger storms in the afternoon. Weekend highs will be in the 80s, and some areas can creep toward 90° later next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist